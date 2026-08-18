15-Minute Call: Mostafa Kamel Reveals Mohamed Ramadan’s Apology

Speaking during a phone interview with the TV program “Min Maspero,” Kamel said Ramadan called him shortly before the interview and that their conversation lasted around 15 minutes.

According to Kamel, Ramadan apologized for changing his clothes onstage and explained that he had been sweating heavily during the performance.

Kamel, however, rejected the explanation, saying Ramadan could have gone backstage to change instead of remaining shirtless in front of the audience.

He stressed that his objection was not to Ramadan performing concerts, but rather to the way he appeared onstage, adding that artists must follow professional and behavioral standards while performing in front of the public.

Kamel also highlighted the responsibility carried by major stars, especially those with a strong influence on younger audiences.

He explained that Mohamed Ramadan is not a member of Egypt’s Musicians Syndicate, but is allowed to perform concerts under a cooperation protocol between the country’s three artistic syndicates.

Kamel also warned that repeating such behavior could affect Ramadan’s ability to obtain permits for future concerts in Egypt.

Ramadan’s North Coast concert on August 14, 2026, sparked widespread debate over crowding and his multiple stage outfits, with criticism focusing mainly on the moment he changed clothes in front of the audience.

In a separate development, Ramadan sent Kamel a message wishing him a speedy recovery after the syndicate head suffered a back injury following a fall while spending time on the North Coast.

Kamel later reassured fans that his condition was stable, saying he suffered bruising and a back muscle tear and had returned to Cairo for medical follow-up.