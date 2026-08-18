Noha Nabil Gets a Ferrari After Reuniting With Her Husband

Al Ali gifted his wife a red Ferrari Purosangue to celebrate their reunion, prompting Noha to share a series of videos on Instagram showing off her new luxury car.

She captioned one of the clips with a playful remark: “Who needs a ring when he can buy you a Ferrari?” as she celebrated the latest chapter in their relationship.

Noha also thanked Ferrari and Al Zayani Automotive for helping make her dream car a reality, expressing her appreciation for the service and attention she received.

The Ferrari Purosangue is among the Italian brand’s most exclusive models, with prices in the U.S. starting above $420,000 and highly customized versions potentially exceeding $500,000.

Ferrari has previously played a special role in the couple’s relationship. In 2021, Noha gifted her husband a Ferrari after learning that owning one had been one of his longtime dreams.

The latest gift comes only weeks after Noha confirmed that she and Ibrahim had reconciled following months of speculation about a possible divorce.

She previously revealed that while she initially wanted to move quickly with divorce proceedings, her husband suggested they spend six months apart before making a final decision.

During that time, Noha said she realized she could not imagine her life without him, while he felt the same way.

Before the six-month period was over, Ibrahim surprised her on his birthday by asking her to come back, officially marking their reunion.

Now, the couple’s reconciliation has been crowned with a red Ferrari — a gift that quickly drew major attention online.