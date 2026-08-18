Madiha Al-Hamdani Finally Shows Her Husband’s Face in Romantic New Photo

Al-Hamdani shared a romantic photo with her husband, Mahmoud, on Instagram. The couple appeared embracing by the sea at sunset, both dressed in white, in a quiet and intimate moment away from the spotlight.

The picture marks Mahmoud’s first clear public appearance after Al-Hamdani previously announced her marriage without revealing his face or sharing many details about him.

Her wedding ring also caught the attention of followers, appearing clearly in the photo and further confirming the new chapter in her personal life.

Alongside the image, Al-Hamdani posted a lengthy message about love, commitment and choosing relationships wholeheartedly, stressing the importance of giving love fully rather than living with hesitation or incomplete emotions.

The new post comes after an earlier announcement in which she shared only a photo of her hand intertwined with her partner’s inside a car, while keeping his identity private.

At the time, she introduced herself as "Mrs. Mahmoud" and described her husband as her best friend, partner and source of safety and support, saying she would choose him again every time.