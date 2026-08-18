Dana Al-Hallani Celebrates Civil Wedding in Cyprus Ahead of Lebanon Ceremony

According to an exclusive report by Hia Magazine, the civil wedding comes ahead of the couple’s main celebration, scheduled to take place on August 19 in the Lebanese town of Faitroun, where family members and friends are expected to gather for the occasion.

For the civil ceremony, Dana opted for a soft and elegant look, wearing a white jumpsuit designed by Aline Sabbagh that reflected her simple and refined personal style.

She also added a personal touch to the occasion by doing her own makeup and styling her own hair, keeping the overall look natural and understated.

The civil wedding appearance is seen as a preview of what Dana is expected to wear on her big day in Lebanon, where she is reportedly set to walk down the aisle in a wedding gown by internationally renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab.

Her main wedding look is expected to be more glamorous and romantic, making the celebration one of the most anticipated family occasions for the Al-Hallani family this summer.