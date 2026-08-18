Haykal Discusses Latest Developments with President of the American Task Force on Lebanon

During the meeting, an in-depth and candid discussion took place regarding the Army’s missions and the complexities it is currently facing. Ambassador Gabriel praised the sacrifices of the military personnel, highlighting the importance of the Army’s role in maintaining security and stability in the country.

For his part, General Haykal affirmed that the Army would continue carrying out all missions related to the Framework Agreement within its available capabilities, while Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks and violations of the understandings established under the agreement.