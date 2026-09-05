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Serkay T&uuml;t&uuml;nc&uuml; Responds to Rumors About Tension With His Father-in-Law After His Wedding
Serkay Tütüncü Responds to Rumors About Tension With His Father-in-Law After His Wedding
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Serkay Tütüncü Responds to Rumors About Tension With His Father-in-Law After His Wedding

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-05 | 06:47
Serkay Tütüncü Responds to Rumors About Tension With His Father-in-Law After His Wedding
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Aljadeed
Serkay Tütüncü Responds to Rumors About Tension With His Father-in-Law After His Wedding

Turkish actor Serkay Tütüncü responded humorously to speculation surrounding his relationship with the father of his wife, singer Zeynep Bastık, after some social media users claimed there appeared to be distance between them during the wedding.

The actor shared a playful video with his father-in-law in which the two deliberately avoided shaking hands, poking fun at the circulating rumors. Zeynep’s father added to the joke by saying, “I didn’t like this young man,” effectively dismissing the claims of tension between them.

The speculation emerged following Serkay and Zeynep’s wedding in Çeşme, İzmir, which was attended by their relatives and close friends after a relationship that lasted nearly two years.

The ceremony also included emotional moments, as Serkay was unable to hold back his tears while answering the officiant’s question, prompting Zeynep to become emotional as well. The couple had previously become officially engaged after Serkay proposed to her in Paris while celebrating the second anniversary of their relationship.

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