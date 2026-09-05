The actor shared a playful video with his father-in-law in which the two deliberately avoided shaking hands, poking fun at the circulating rumors. Zeynep’s father added to the joke by saying, “I didn’t like this young man,” effectively dismissing the claims of tension between them.

Serkay Tütüncü, 'Kayınpederi düğünde mesafeli durdu' yorumlarına videoyla cevap verdi.



"Sevemedim bu çocuğu." pic.twitter.com/J81Utnl3fc — Populicc (@populicc) September 4, 2026

The speculation emerged following Serkay and Zeynep’s wedding in Çeşme, İzmir, which was attended by their relatives and close friends after a relationship that lasted nearly two years.

The ceremony also included emotional moments, as Serkay was unable to hold back his tears while answering the officiant’s question, prompting Zeynep to become emotional as well. The couple had previously become officially engaged after Serkay proposed to her in Paris while celebrating the second anniversary of their relationship.