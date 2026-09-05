Ayat Abaza Reassures Fans About Her Health After a Long Treatment Journey

The post drew significant interaction from her followers and colleagues in the media and entertainment industries, who sent messages of support and wished her a full recovery.

Her husband, screenwriter Amr Mahmoud Yassin, had previously revealed that Abaza was continuing her treatment journey, explaining that her condition required time before the family could speak definitively about her recovery.He confirmed that her health had been gradually improving and emphasized the importance of the public’s prayers and emotional support. Abaza’s latest message has now brought further relief to her family and fans as she continues recovering.