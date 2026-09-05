Nancy Ajram’s Video Loses 600,000 Views, Sparking Suspicions as Her Team Responds

Some social media users linked the decline to the possible removal of invalid views. However, Ajram’s media office said her team is working with YouTube to determine the exact reason behind the unexpected change.

The office explained that the figures shown in the channel’s internal analytics had remained unchanged, suggesting that the public decline may have resulted from a technical issue or a temporary review by the platform.

Ajram’s team also denied purchasing fake views, stressing that YouTube alone is responsible for identifying the source of any potentially invalid activity. The public counter later climbed to around 3.5 million views, renewing questions about how YouTube verifies and updates view counts.