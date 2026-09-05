Bahaa Sultan Taken to Hospital After Car Accident as Health Update Is Revealed

Sources close to the singer said he sustained minor injuries and confirmed that his condition was stable and not a cause for concern. Sultan underwent scans and medical tests to rule out any serious injuries requiring further intervention.

The results were reassuring, while his family and professional team continued to monitor his condition. Fans reacted with concern after the news emerged and flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Professionally, Sultan is preparing to resume work on his upcoming album, which was postponed to allow his team to reconsider some of the selected tracks and avoid the crowded summer release season. The album may be released before the start of winter.