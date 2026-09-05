Mohamed Salah Shares New Photos With His Daughters After Welcoming Third Child Layl

Salah appeared in warm and candid moments with his daughters, drawing widespread interaction from fans who admired the close relationship he shares with his family away from football and the spotlight.

The Egyptian star accompanied the photos with a humorous English caption, saying he was enjoying this stage while his eldest daughter was still far from her teenage years and continued to consider him “leil.”

The family appearance came shortly after news of the arrival of Salah’s third child. The footballer’s family now includes Makka, Kayan and Layl, with fans sending messages of congratulations and warm wishes.