Raid in "Boudai" Uncovers Drug-Manufacturing Facility
Following a series of surveillance and security operations, a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate raided the home of a wanted drug trafficker in the town of Boudai, Baalbek.
Near the residence, the patrol seized a pickup truck and a van containing a large quantity of narcotics, along with raw materials and equipment used in their manufacture.
The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities, while efforts are ongoing to arrest those involved.