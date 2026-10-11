The first wife remained out of the spotlight, without her name or details of her life being revealed, while Al Hajri and Ahlam's love story received widespread media attention. Ahlam had previously recounted that she fell in love with him at first sight, during a meeting that brought them together at a restaurant in Beirut, where he invited her to his table and expressed his admiration for her.According to reports, their relationship faced opposition from the Al Hajri family due to Ahlam's work in the artistic field, but that did not prevent them from getting married after years of association, making her his second wife. As for the news regarding the divorce of his first wife, it was not accompanied by any direct statement proving that he separated from her in order to marry Ahlam.