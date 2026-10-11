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Who is Mubarak Al Hajri&#39;s first wife? Details revealed to the public
Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public
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Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-11 | 08:26
Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public
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Aljadeed
Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public

With the circulation of the news of Mubarak Al Hajri's son's death, questions emerged about the life of the husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, specifically the identity of his first wife and the story of his marriage to Ahlam, which began while he was married to his cousin, according to press reports.

The first wife remained out of the spotlight, without her name or details of her life being revealed, while Al Hajri and Ahlam's love story received widespread media attention. Ahlam had previously recounted that she fell in love with him at first sight, during a meeting that brought them together at a restaurant in Beirut, where he invited her to his table and expressed his admiration for her.
According to reports, their relationship faced opposition from the Al Hajri family due to Ahlam's work in the artistic field, but that did not prevent them from getting married after years of association, making her his second wife. As for the news regarding the divorce of his first wife, it was not accompanied by any direct statement proving that he separated from her in order to marry Ahlam.
 

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