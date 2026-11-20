Introduction to the Evening News 20-11-2026

Lebanon stands between the approach of the anniversary of a promised independence and an unknown wait for the completion of the region's fate through its understandings or its wars/ and between the two, sovereignty remains flawed with the continuation of the Israeli in the South and the persistence of daily attacks on villages, towns, and hills/ and the state is betting on negotiations and a path that may lead to the anticipated ends/ and is clinging to extending its authority over all its territories and the exclusivity of arms in its hands/ and on the anniversary of independence, US President Donald Trump cabled President of the Republic , considering that Lebanon has an opportunity to launch a new renaissance and it will tread a path toward further sovereignty, stability, and peace with its neighbors// The President cabled on the anniversary/ and the Ambassador moved on the ground/ and between Yarzeh and Zahlé, his positions passed along the road of security, politics, and economy/ so at the Ministry of Defense, he met "the two Michaels" Menassa and Issa/ without the structure being a third of them/ as for the ingredients of the meeting, they were composed of the framework agreement, the future of UNIFIL, and the proposed formulas for the next phase/ with Minister of Defense Michel Menassa stressing the cessation of Israeli attacks and the withdrawal from Lebanese territories to allow the Lebanese army to complete its deployment and extend the state's authority over all its territories/ As for the talk of economy, it was Zahlé's share, which Ambassador Michel Issa visited, speaking about attracting American investments, expanding trade exchange, and the necessity of establishing comprehensive financial reforms that comply with international standards./

On the scale of UN standards, the UNIFIL file is preparing to enter its pivotal stages/ which prompted the Security Council to intensify its consultations/ and on this point, UN Secretary-General António Guterres placed a note of caution regarding the increasing challenges facing Lebanon and the need to reach a political agreement that defines a UN framework alternative to continue implementing 1701/ and the sought-after agreement is secured domestically and pledged to adhering to the legitimacy of the resolution with a tripartite presidential seal/ and it remains for the deciding nations to agree on the alternative formula/ and in this context, Al-Jadeed's information states that work is underway on the basis of buying time, such that a gradual exit for UNIFIL elements is discussed after the end of the mission in a way that ensures avoiding a complete vacuum over the next six months/ and afterwards, according to diplomatic sources, a resolution is placed in the Security Council containing some of the framework agreement under the umbrella of 1701, where it is supposed to be issued before the end of the year/ keeping in mind that the final text has not been written yet and negotiation is still ongoing on the American-French line and will be completed at the level of the two countries' ambassadors to the UN/ especially since France is the pen-holder in the Security Council, meaning it is responsible for the drafting even if it is not solely responsible for the substance./

Aside from the Lebanese title in the UN corridors/ there remains a reverberation of the summit of the three in China/ and in the statements of the following day, the remarks of US President Donald Trump caught attention that he is not in a rush to make any decision regarding Iran/ coupled with his Treasury Secretary's announcement of the passage of the largest amount of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict/ so did China cool the engines of war, or is the postponement for the sake of more preparation/ while the possibility of surprises on the ground and in statements remains?./

Moving from the talk of wars to the ray of light in a time of conflicts/ where across the virtual space, social media platforms, and the wishes of followers, the occasion of celebrating the birthday of Mrs. Fairouz expanded/ whose voice remained steadfast in the Lebanese and Arab consciousness/ and remained the only space that earthly wars could not confiscate/ so her voice became a homeland that gathers the adversaries and raises the banner of love, light, and serenity.