Muslim announces his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, a year after their reconciliation
Egyptian festival singer Muslim officially announced his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, about a year after their reconciliation. He revealed the news via the "Story" feature on Instagram, writing, "The divorce between me and Yara Tamer has officially taken place, and I wish her success in her life and God is generous." Muslim limited the announcement to this without revealing the reasons for the divorce.
Their relationship began in February 2024, when Muslim announced his engagement to Yara. The engagement period witnessed more than one separation before they returned and celebrated their wedding in May 2025, in the presence of a number of friends and close associates. Al-Watan
About four months after the wedding, the couple announced their first divorce in September 2025, before getting back together in November of the same year. A year after that reconciliation, Muslim announced the end of their marriage once again.