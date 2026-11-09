Muslim announces his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, a year after their reconciliation

Egyptian festival singer Muslim officially announced his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, about a year after their reconciliation. He revealed the news via the "Story" feature on Instagram, writing, "The divorce between me and Yara Tamer has officially taken place, and I wish her success in her life and God is generous." Muslim limited the announcement to this without revealing the reasons for the divorce.