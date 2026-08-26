Murat Yıldırım and Iman Elbani Share First Photos of Their Newborn Son Kerem

The couple posted their first family photos with the newborn on social media. Although they chose not to reveal his face, the warm photoshoot captured their happiness as they celebrated his arrival with fans and friends.

Yıldırım captioned the photos: “Welcome, our son Kerem.”

Elbani also announced the news in Arabic, writing: “With God’s grace and help, we have been blessed with a baby boy whom we have named Kerem. We pray that God makes him a source of joy for us.”

Through the photos, the couple revealed their son’s name for the first time, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Kerem joins the couple’s first child, their daughter Miray, who was born in October 2022, as Yıldırım and Elbani celebrate becoming parents for the second time.

Yıldırım had kept his wife’s pregnancy away from the media for several months. He only revealed the news around a week before the birth by sharing photos from a maternity shoot showing Elbani in the final stages of pregnancy.

On the professional front, Yıldırım is preparing to resume filming the second season of his series “Roses and Sins” following the summer break. The drama was renewed after the success of its first season.

The series, which aired across the Arab world on MBC channels, co-stars Turkish actress Cemre Baysel. Yıldırım plays Serhat, a successful businessman whose life is turned upside down after discovering a major secret his wife had concealed for years.

Yıldırım and Elbani married in December 2016 and held wedding celebrations in both Turkey and Morocco.