Kate Middleton Returns to Cancer Treatment Hospital to Support Patients and Recovery Initiatives

Kate met with patients currently undergoing treatment and learned more about new holistic care projects aimed at improving the experience of people living with cancer.

The visit followed her charity challenge in which she secretly climbed Britain’s three highest peaks to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and later revealed that she had entered remission in January 2025. Her return to the hospital highlighted her ongoing commitment to supporting cancer care and patients’ wellbeing.