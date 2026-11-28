Celebrity news pages have circulated information claiming that the duo is preparing to officially announce their relationship, especially after appearing together on several occasions in Morocco and Spain, which has reignited speculation about the nature of their relationship.

However, the circulating news remains within the framework of rumors, as no official announcement has been issued by either party regarding an engagement or marriage, while Bounou had previously denied getting married at the present time, confirming his separation from his former wife Iman Khallad.

For her part, Nora Fatehi had spoken in previous statements about her relationship with the Moroccan national team goalkeeper, confirming that he is a close friend of hers and that their friendship began following the World Cup held in Qatar in 2022.

The Moroccan artist also praised Bounou's character, describing him as a wonderful friend, yet their relationship has been the subject of controversy recently after being hit by accusations of causing his separation from his former wife.

Nora Fatehi had previously been affected and wept during a media interview while speaking about these accusations, denying their validity and emphasizing that rumor-mongers do not know the personal details of others' lives.

Amid the duo's frequent appearances and renewed speculations about their engagement, the truth behind the marriage reports remains unconfirmed, in the absence of any official announcement from either Bounou or Fatehi.