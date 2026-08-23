Tatiana Merheb Becomes a Clothing Saleswoman… A Surprise Call from Her Husband and a Confession of Infidelity! Haifa Wehbe and Cyrine Abdel Nour Surprise Her

Lebanese actress Tatiana Merheb appeared as a guest on the TV show “Matrahak,” where she made several bold statements before receiving a surprise phone call from her husband, during which he spoke about infidelity.