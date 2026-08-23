Tatiana Merheb Becomes a Clothing Saleswoman… A Surprise Call from Her Husband and a Confession of Infidelity! Haifa Wehbe and Cyrine Abdel Nour Surprise Her
Lebanese actress Tatiana Merheb appeared as a guest on the TV show “Matrahak,” where she made several bold statements before receiving a surprise phone call from her husband, during which he spoke about infidelity.
She was also taken aback when Haifa Wehbe and Cyrine Abdel Nour showed up at the clothing store where she had chosen to work as a saleswoman.