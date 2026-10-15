Floods trap Murat Boz and Demet Özdemir.. Rescued after distress calls

Boz had published a video documenting the flooding around the studio and trapped cars, directing a distress call to the relevant authorities for urgent intervention. He estimated the number of people inside the location at around 200 to 250 people, pointing out that the rising water raised fears of it leaking into the building again.

We are trapped in the studio on Cendere Road Phoenix Studios @AKUTDernegi @istanbul_EGM @ibbitfaiye @ibbAkom We are waiting for help from all competent authorities. https://t.co/koIZjevV74 — Demet Özdemir (@dmtzdmr) October 14, 2026

For her part, Özdemir shared the developments of the situation with her followers, explaining that those stranded took shelter on the second and top floor after the water came close to completely flooding the first floor. She also confirmed that the Turkish Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) had contacted them and that its teams were trying to reach the location.

Hours of anxiety ended with the evacuation of the artists and all those stranded, after their appeals via social media shed light on the danger of the situation inside the studio.