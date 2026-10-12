Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable

Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam on Monday chaired the weekly ministerial meeting at the Grand Serail.



Following the meeting, Information Minister Dr. Paul Morcos, said: "The regular ministerial meeting was held at the Grand Serail, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam and attended by several ministers.''



Minister Morcos quoted the Prime Minister as saying during the meeting, "there would be no leniency or turning a blind eye, but rather truth and accountability. It is now widely known that, several days ago, a truck was intercepted in Dahr Al-Baidar while travelling from the Bekaa toward the Greater Beirut area—carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives, including the highly explosive substance C-4.



First, I would like to commend the security forces for intercepting the suspicious truck, seizing the explosives it was carrying, and referring its drivers to the relevant authorities for questioning.



I understand the concern among the Lebanese public following reports of the truck's nterception and the materials it was transporting, particularly as C-4 explosives have been used in a number of notorious political assassinations in Lebanon's modern history.



In my capacity as Prime Minister, I call on all the Lebanese to rest assured that we will not waver in pursuing and expanding the investigation to identify all those involved in this criminal act, as well as those behind it, uncover their plots and objectives, and refer them all to the judiciary to face the punishment they deserve.



Rest assured also that our government will not tolerate anyone who seeks to undermine the country's security, safety, and stability. It will also deal with the necessary firmness with any weapon outside the framework of legitimate state authority, whether in their possession, transportation, or use.’’