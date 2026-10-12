News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Lebanon News

Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable

2026-10-12 | 04:20
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable
Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable

Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam on Monday chaired the weekly ministerial meeting at the Grand Serail.


Following the meeting, Information Minister Dr. Paul Morcos, said: "The regular ministerial meeting was held at the Grand Serail, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam and attended by several ministers.''

Minister Morcos quoted the Prime Minister as saying during the meeting, "there would be no leniency or turning a blind eye, but rather truth and accountability. It is now widely known that, several days ago, a truck was intercepted in Dahr Al-Baidar while travelling from the Bekaa toward the Greater Beirut area—carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives, including the highly explosive substance C-4.

First, I would like to commend the security forces for intercepting the suspicious truck, seizing the explosives it was carrying, and referring its drivers to the relevant authorities for questioning.

I understand the concern among the Lebanese public following reports of the truck's nterception and the materials it was transporting, particularly as C-4 explosives have been used in a number of notorious political assassinations in Lebanon's modern history.

In my capacity as Prime Minister, I call on all the Lebanese to rest assured that we will not waver in pursuing and expanding the investigation to identify all those involved in this criminal act, as well as those behind it, uncover their plots and objectives, and refer them all to the judiciary to face the punishment they deserve.

Rest assured also that our government will not tolerate anyone who seeks to undermine the country's security, safety, and stability. It will also deal with the necessary firmness with any weapon outside the framework of legitimate state authority, whether in their possession, transportation, or use.’’
Related articles
Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Government

Salam

Explosives

Back to top
Aljadeed
Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions

Also Read In Lebanon News

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
08:06

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border

Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.

08:06

Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border

Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
07:05

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unstable autumn weather prevails over Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures within their seasonal averages and scattered rainfall occurring at times, until Tuesday morning when conditions return to stability, and the region is expected to be affected starting from dawn on Thursday by a low-pressure system currently centered west of Turkey, which is gradually approaching, accompanied by relatively cold air masses and bringing heavy rainfall at times, active winds, and thunderstorms. Its influence will continue until the end of next week.

07:05

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon

Unstable autumn weather prevails over Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures within their seasonal averages and scattered rainfall occurring at times, until Tuesday morning when conditions return to stability, and the region is expected to be affected starting from dawn on Thursday by a low-pressure system currently centered west of Turkey, which is gradually approaching, accompanied by relatively cold air masses and bringing heavy rainfall at times, active winds, and thunderstorms. Its influence will continue until the end of next week.

Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions
2026-10-10

Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke presidential measures imposing restrictions on air transport involving Lebanon, saying it reflected confidence in the Lebanese state's efforts to ensure civil aviation safety and protect air traffic to and from Beirut.

2026-10-10

Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump's Decision to Lift Air Transport Restrictions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke presidential measures imposing restrictions on air transport involving Lebanon, saying it reflected confidence in the Lebanese state's efforts to ensure civil aviation safety and protect air traffic to and from Beirut.

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026