Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.
The explosives were transported from Syria into Lebanon on the back of a donkey.
Government Military Court Commissioner Judge Claude Ghanem referred the case to Army Intelligence and the Information Branch of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces for investigation.
The Lebanese army separately announced that it had seized 200 kilograms of explosive materials along the border with Syria.