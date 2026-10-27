On her birthday... Messages of love for Elissa and her response to Tony Semaan catch attention

Among the well-wishers, Tony Semaan sent a message to Elissa, saying: "I have written so much about you and hold even more for you. Every 27/10 I set my watch to your beautiful day, and I rush the seconds to be at the forefront of well-wishers." He described her as a "twin of taste and mirror of the self," adding: "I love you as much as the number of your hits and I struggle to count them, and I wish you many long years."
Elissa replied to him with words expressing her appreciation for their friendship, writing: "I hold even more for you, and I wish I had your eloquence to return jewels of speech in kind, O companion of my journey and my successes." Borrowing lyrics she had sung before, she added: "Lucky is the one who finds someone in their lifetime to call the companion of their life."
Maestro Hani Farhat was also keen to greet Elissa, posting a picture of them together and writing: "Happy birthday dear... I love you so much," to which she replied: "Me more."