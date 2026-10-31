“He’s a Moron and Disgusting!” Trump Launches Scathing Attack on Robert De Niro and Mocks His Acting Skills!

The confrontation comes amid years of political disagreements between the two figures, with De Niro repeatedly criticizing Trump and his policies.

Speaking at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday, October 30, Trump described De Niro as a “moron,” openly questioning the actor's abilities before repeating the insult in front of the crowd.

But Trump's criticism did not stop there. The president claimed that he had once admired De Niro and enjoyed watching his performances, but said his opinion had completely changed.

He went on to describe the Hollywood star as “disgusting” and mocked his performances in comedy films, arguing that De Niro was particularly bad at comedic roles.

The remarks marked another escalation in a feud that has continued for years, fueled by De Niro's outspoken opposition to Trump.

The acclaimed actor, best known for his performances in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Irishman, has frequently used public appearances and interviews to express his criticism of the president.

One of their most memorable confrontations occurred during the 2018 Tony Awards, when De Niro publicly used profanity while criticizing Trump, drawing widespread attention in the United States and internationally.

The tensions resurfaced again in February 2026, when De Niro criticized Trump during a media interview, prompting the president to respond with insulting remarks on his Truth Social platform.

Their continuing dispute highlights the increasingly visible intersection of politics and entertainment in the United States, where prominent Hollywood figures have become involved in heated public exchanges with political leaders.

While De Niro remains one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, his outspoken political views have repeatedly placed him at the center of controversy, particularly when it comes to his relationship with Trump.

The latest remarks have once again brought their longstanding rivalry into the spotlight, demonstrating that the public confrontation between the president and the Hollywood icon is far from over.