Director Mohamed Salama solemnizes his marriage to a woman from outside the art industry

Salama received congratulations from a number of artists and drama creators, including Eman El-Aassi, Abeer Sabry, Sulaf Fawakherji, Hagar El-Sharnouby, and writer Haitham Dabour, who wished him happiness in his married life.

On the artistic front, the series "A'wam Al-Zalam" (Years of Darkness) is his latest directorial work, starring Hamad Al-Omani, Entesar, Eman Al-Husseini, Faisal Al-Omairi, Mohammed Al-Haddad, and Nayef Al-Bahr, written by Badr Al-Mutairi and Islam Adham.

Salama began his career through commercials, music videos, and short films, before participating in directing the second unit of the series "Al-Ab Al-Rouhi" (The Godfather). The series "Rahim", starring Yasser Galal in 2018, marked a prominent milestone in his career, followed by a succession of his works, including "Mousa", "Rageen Ya Hawa" (We Are Returning, Oh Love), "Al-Kateeba 101" (Battalion 101), and "Emperatoriya Meem" (Empire M), in addition to his experience in Gulf drama through the series "Wohoosh" (Monsters).