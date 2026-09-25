Fashion designer Lamis Douglas passes away after a battle with cancer, and Pamela El Kik bids her farewell.

Among those who mourned the late designer is Lebanese artist Pamela El Kik, who published photos and a video clip of them together, recalling their friendship which blossomed from their collaboration in the fashion world. Pamela had appeared in designs by Douglas at artistic events, including "Joy Awards" and "Murex d'Or 2026".

Douglas's passing came 11 days after an interview with "Fushia" in which she spoke about her future ambitions. She had left the business world to establish her own brand in 2021, focusing on haute couture, hand embroidery, and fine details. She said at the time that she aspired to present artistic pieces bearing her signature that would remain memorable, and to expand her brand's global presence.