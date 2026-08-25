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Assala Nasri Returns to Syria After 15 Years With Two Concerts and a Special Tribute
Assala Nasri Returns to Syria After 15 Years With Two Concerts and a Special Tribute
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Assala Nasri Returns to Syria After 15 Years With Two Concerts and a Special Tribute

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-25 | 08:32
Assala Nasri Returns to Syria After 15 Years With Two Concerts and a Special Tribute
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Aljadeed
Assala Nasri Returns to Syria After 15 Years With Two Concerts and a Special Tribute

Syrian singer Assala Nasri is preparing to return to the stage in her home country of Syria after an absence of nearly 15 years, with two upcoming concerts in Damascus.

Syrian Artists Syndicate President Mazen Al-Natour announced that the Syrian Ministry of Culture and the Artists Syndicate are preparing to honor Assala during her concerts, celebrating her long artistic journey and her significant place in Syrian music.

Al-Natour said that Assala holds a special status among Syrian audiences, noting that her return to Damascus is a highly anticipated event, especially after the wide excitement that followed the announcement of the concerts.

He also confirmed that the Ministry of Culture and the Artists Syndicate support the return of Syrian and Arab artists to perform in Syria, stressing that there are no obstacles preventing artists from holding concerts and cultural activities in the country.

Assala is scheduled to perform two concerts at Al-Fayhaa Hall in Damascus on September 17 and 19, 2026, marking her first major return to the Syrian stage after years away.

The concerts will carry both artistic and humanitarian significance, as the organizing company announced that half of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations.

Tickets for the concerts are expected to go on sale online starting September 5, with further details regarding arrangements and ticket prices to be announced ahead of the events.

Assala’s return to Damascus has attracted wide attention from her fans, who are looking forward to seeing her perform again in her homeland and hear some of her most iconic songs that have shaped her long career.

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