Introduction to the evening news bulletin 30-09-2026

Israel invaded the airspace aboard a "Flydubai" flight in an incident whose picture was only completed through the Israeli narrative. Amid the media "chaos" and the multiple scenarios that were circulated, the mystery remains inside the black box—the keeper of secrets of what actually happened in the cockpit. However, the political and military establishment, with all the intelligence apparatuses at Israel's disposal, concluded with results whose indictment was issued by War Minister Israel Katz. He described the incident as "jihadist terrorism," relying on the preliminary information in his possession to state that the "saboteur's" intention was to destroy the plane and everyone on board, an attempt that was thwarted thanks to the Israeli passengers. The "Flydubai" incident did not come out of a vacuum, but rather from appetizers presented yesterday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a platter of indicators suggesting enemies were attempting to carry out attacks on Israel before the elections. In his comments on today's incident, he described it as a very serious matter and ordered the security system to prepare for further potential threats. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich joined the "choir" and, chanting a hymn of "thanks and praise" to the Lord of the Worlds for the great miracle of rescue as he put it, issued a ruling to hunt down the enemies, destroy them, and not stop until their annihilation. He took his extremism so far as to urge Israel to focus on intent rather than results, hold the perpetrator accountable as if he had committed murder, and make him pay the price—whether he is a state or a terrorist organization standing behind the executor. However, the radical government right's impulse gave the opposition indigestion regarding the "narrative." Its leader, Yair Lapid, commented on the incident by saying: "Nothing resembles the plane incident even remotely in the security briefing with the Prime Minister last evening. All of this tour that their mouthpieces are now conducting only confirms what has been clear since yesterday: they are trying once again to practice cheap politics at the expense of Israel's security. They are a reckless gang." "Flydubai," in a statement, confirmed that a verbal altercation took place in the cockpit, and the flight crew successfully landed the plane at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. It announced that it was premature to know the causes and motives behind this incident, as it is subject to an official investigation. Israel preempted the results, so Iran received the message and sent warning signals on the same wavelength. Fars News Agency reported intelligence information indicating the existence of American and Israeli plans to carry out attacks in the region and pin the responsibility on Tehran, with the aim of increasing international pressure on it and mobilizing an international stance against it—among them targeting an airplane or airport resulting in civilian casualties, and then accusing Iran. Until the picture clears up regarding the intelligence scene and its laboratories that fabricate events and outcomes, Iraq stole half the news by announcing the end of the international coalition's mission on its territory. Official Iraqi leadership described this as an important milestone to transition to a new phase based on sovereignty and balanced partnerships, whether through forming a committee to coordinate the new relationship with the coalition or regarding Baghdad adopting the principle of good neighborliness and refusing to use Iraqi territory as a launching pad for any aggression. On the other side of the scene, Iran announced that it had received the American response to the seven-day proposal, which is currently undergoing analysis and excavation to extract a response to the response. Meanwhile, Lebanon remains outside the scene and on the margins of all scenes, awaiting the completion of the picture in a region standing on a knife-edge—especially when dealing with someone of Netanyahu's caliber.