Wael Kfoury releases "Galby El Ghaly".. his new romantic track in the Lebanese dialect
Lebanese artist Wael Kfoury has released his new song "Galby El Ghaly" in the Lebanese dialect, a romantic work that explores feelings of love, loyalty, and sacrifice.
The song's lyrics are written by the poet Sien, composed and musically produced by Tarek Abou Jaoude, and arranged by Abbas Sabah. Kfoury had previously teased his fans a few days ago by posting a video clip showing him performing a part of it inside his car.
He also posted a clip of the song on his X account,
He wrote: "I would forget my precious heart and never forget you, I would be harsh on myself and never be harsh on you," promoting the work through his YouTube channel.