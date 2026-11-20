The song's lyrics are written by the poet Sien, composed and musically produced by Tarek Abou Jaoude, and arranged by Abbas Sabah. Kfoury had previously teased his fans a few days ago by posting a video clip showing him performing a part of it inside his car.

He also posted a clip of the song on his X account,

I forget #Galby_El_Ghaly and in my life I will never forget you I am harsh on myself and in my life I will never be harsh on you🎶 Out now! https://t.co/S1DO1e7pbW https://t.co/6nEbfo4Xcv — Wael Kfoury (@waelkfoury) November 20, 2026

He wrote: "I would forget my precious heart and never forget you, I would be harsh on myself and never be harsh on you," promoting the work through his YouTube channel.