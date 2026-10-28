After tickets sell out.. An additional night for Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammed in Abu Dhabi

The organizing company for the concert of Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammed Chaker in Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a second singing night on Monday, November 23, 2026, in response to the massive public demand and the sell-out of tickets for the first concert scheduled for Friday the 20th of the same month.