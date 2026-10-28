After tickets sell out.. An additional night for Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammed in Abu Dhabi
The organizing company for the concert of Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker and his son Mohammed Chaker in Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a second singing night on Monday, November 23, 2026, in response to the massive public demand and the sell-out of tickets for the first concert scheduled for Friday the 20th of the same month.
The company stated via its official account on "Instagram" that tickets for the additional concert will go on sale on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 8:00 PM UAE time, giving the public another opportunity to attend the evening featuring the father and his son.
The two concerts come following Fadel Chaker's return to the stage through the "Riyadh Season" gateway, where he performed a concert titled "Return of the Absent" on October 22, 2026, amidst a large audience attendance and remarkable interaction, after a long absence from live concerts.