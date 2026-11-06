Yara surprises Fadel Shaker's audience in Jeddah.. and performs the duetsong "Khodny Maak" with him again

Artist Yara surprised the audience at Fadel Shaker's concert in Jeddah by taking the stage, where she joined him to perform the duet "Khodny Maak", in a reunion that brought back memories of their musical collaboration that remains alive in the hearts of the audience.