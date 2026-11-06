Yara surprises Fadel Shaker's audience in Jeddah.. and performs the duetsong "Khodny Maak" with him again
Artist Yara surprised the audience at Fadel Shaker's concert in Jeddah by taking the stage, where she joined him to perform the duet "Khodny Maak", in a reunion that brought back memories of their musical collaboration that remains alive in the hearts of the audience.
The attendees chanted the lyrics of the song along with the two stars, especially the line "Your beauty is extraordinary, your imagination is out of this world," amidst remarkable interaction at the "Abadi Al-Johar Arena" theater.
Yara's participation came as part of Fadel Shaker's fourth concert in Saudi Arabia, following two concerts in Riyadh—which featured Nawal performing the duet "Ahawel"—and another concert in Al-Khobar.