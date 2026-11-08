Al Shami Reveals How Fadel Chaker’s Comeback Influenced His Musical Direction: “I Wanted to Play in the Big Leagues!”

His statements came as he celebrated the success of his latest song, “Ta’a,” which he said topped streaming and viewing charts across several Arab countries on Anghami and YouTube.

Taking to his account on X, Al Shami expressed his happiness over the song’s success and thanked his fans for their continued support, crediting their love for its popularity across Egypt, Yemen, the Gulf countries, and Lebanon.

The singer also addressed questions surrounding his departure from the musical style that initially established his career.

He explained that he has recently become less enthusiastic about the direction of Arabic pop music, prompting him to explore a different musical approach centered on classic romantic songs.

Notably, Al Shami mentioned Fadel Chaker, linking the Lebanese star’s comeback to his own desire to embrace this musical challenge.

“With Mr. Fadel Chaker’s return and the revival of classic romantic music, I wanted to introduce myself in a different way, try playing in the big leagues, go against the current trends and the market, and succeed thanks to you,” he wrote.

His remarks reflect his ambition to expand his artistic identity rather than remain confined to a single musical genre, particularly after building a strong fan base through his previous releases.

Al Shami concluded his message by expressing gratitude to his supporters and optimism about his upcoming projects, writing, “May God always bless me with you. The best is yet to come. I love you.”

Al Shami released “Ta’a” on November 3, 2026. The song was written by Al Shami in collaboration with Mazen Daher, composed alongside Karim Abdo, and accompanied by a music video directed by Hassan Rahayel.