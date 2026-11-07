The truth behind the death of Toyor Al-Janah star Dima Bashar and what has been revealed

Social media users circulated news over the past few hours about the death of Dima Bashar, whom the public has known since childhood as one of the stars of the "Toyor Al-Janah" channel. Posts bearing her name and pictures spread amid questions about the truth of this information and its source, in the absence of an official confirmation to settle what is being circulated.