From Fadel Shaker's concert to "Turkey's Got Talent".. Aytac Junior dazzles the audience with his qanun playing

The Turkish child Aytac Dogan Junior drew attention during his participation in Fadel Shaker's concert in Jeddah, where he performed a solo on the qanun in front of the "Abadi Al Johar Arena" audience, in one of the most prominent segments of the evening.