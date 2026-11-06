Aytac started playing at about the age of three, under the supervision of his grandfather, the Turkish musician Aytac Dogan, a member of the "Taksim Trio" band. His talent became more widely recognized after he won the title of the Turkish version of the program "Yetenek Sizsiniz" in 2025, when he was seven years old.
His talent reached the Arab audience through his participation in the concerts of Asala Nasri and Angham; he played the song "Aktar" at an Asala concert in Kuwait, and also participated in the "Voice of Egypt" night during Riyadh Season. His reappearance at Fadel Shaker's concert shed new light on his talent and his ability to perform oriental melodies on the qanun despite his young age.