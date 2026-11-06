On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him

Khabbaz could not hold back his tears when the naming of the street after him was announced during the opening of the "Beirut Shorts" Lebanese Short Film Festival at Casino du Liban. He recalled his memories in the place where he filmed the movie "Ghadi", and which he used to take on his way to school and to the first stage he ever stood on, in Mar Estephan Square.





Khabbaz thanked the people of his town, his friends, and his family, and also greeted the municipal council and its president, Marcelino Al-Hark, pointing out that the decision to name the street was taken unanimously. He specifically thanked the organizers of the "Beirut Shorts" festival, affirming that the pride is mutual, and he sent an emotional message to his parents, wishing that he had returned a part of their love and sacrifices.