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On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him
On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him
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On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-11-06 | 04:34
On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him
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Aljadeed
On his birthday.. Batroun names a street where George Khabbaz grew up after him

Lebanese artist George Khabbaz celebrated his birthday with an exceptional tribute from his hometown of Batroun, by naming the street where he grew up after him. Khabbaz expressed his deep emotion over this initiative, considering it to carry meanings of love, appreciation, and loyalty, and said that the streets of Batroun are engraved in his heart, as it is the place where he grew up, learned, played, and loved.

Khabbaz could not hold back his tears when the naming of the street after him was announced during the opening of the "Beirut Shorts" Lebanese Short Film Festival at Casino du Liban. He recalled his memories in the place where he filmed the movie "Ghadi", and which he used to take on his way to school and to the first stage he ever stood on, in Mar Estephan Square.


Khabbaz thanked the people of his town, his friends, and his family, and also greeted the municipal council and its president, Marcelino Al-Hark, pointing out that the decision to name the street was taken unanimously. He specifically thanked the organizers of the "Beirut Shorts" festival, affirming that the pride is mutual, and he sent an emotional message to his parents, wishing that he had returned a part of their love and sacrifices.

 
 

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