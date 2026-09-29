Gold Hovers Near Seven-Week Low as Investors Await U.S. Data

Spot gold was largely unchanged at $4,124.57 an ounce by 0140 GMT, after touching its lowest level since Aug. 5 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $4,156.70 an ounce.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold, which does not pay interest, by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rose for a second consecutive session as persistent concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East linked to the conflict between the United States and Iran outweighed signs of a recovery in crude exports from the region.

Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.91 a barrel by 0002 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $93.32 a barrel.