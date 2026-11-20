His statements came on the sidelines of the screening of the film "America Shika Bika" as part of the activities of the 47th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, more than 33 years after the film's release. Fouad said: "If stepping away will keep me in the value and respect that you hold for me, I am ready to retire right now," expressing his satisfaction with what he has achieved throughout his career.

Fouad recalled his memories of the film, speaking about his relationship with the audience and his happiness that their love for him continues despite his absence from cinema over the past years. During the event, screenwriter Medhat El Adl praised his talent, expressing confidence in his ability to return to the big screen and achieve success if he decides to undertake a new experience.