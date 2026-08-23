Lebanese Comedy Legend Abu Salim Denies Death Rumors: “They’ve Killed Me Off Dozens of Times”

Tizani expressed frustration over the repeated false reports, saying: “They’ve killed me off dozens of times.” He confirmed that he is in good health and regularly undergoes medical checkups due to his advanced age.

The comedy icon also praised Lebanese Actors Syndicate President Nehme Badawi for supporting artists despite the union’s limited resources.

However, Abu Salim criticized the Lebanese state for neglecting veteran artists, musicians and other creative professionals. He called for stronger artistic unions capable of protecting their members and securing a dignified life for future generations.