She explained in a Facebook post that she meant eating a bag of potato chips sometimes to satisfy hunger, not talking about koshari. She added that her statements came in response to a question about the similarities between her and the character "Maha" she plays in the movie "Berlin", who is a food blogger interested in food choices.

El Lozy emphasized her love for both Egyptian and Syrian cuisines, noting that she had previously spoken about Egyptian dishes she loves, including koshari, molokhia, and stuffed vegetables.