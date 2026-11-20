Yousra El Lozy clarifies her statements about food and responds to accusations of offending Egyptian cuisine
Artist Yousra El Lozy has settled the controversy surrounding her statements about food habits, affirming that her words were taken out of context and that she did not compare the Egyptian and Syrian cuisines or diminish either of them.
She explained in a Facebook post that she meant eating a bag of potato chips sometimes to satisfy hunger, not talking about koshari. She added that her statements came in response to a question about the similarities between her and the character "Maha" she plays in the movie "Berlin", who is a food blogger interested in food choices.
El Lozy emphasized her love for both Egyptian and Syrian cuisines, noting that she had previously spoken about Egyptian dishes she loves, including koshari, molokhia, and stuffed vegetables.