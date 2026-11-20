Tim Hassan receives the Creative Excellence Award in Doha and looks back at milestones of his career
The Syrian star Tim Hassan drew all eyes at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Doha Film Festival, where he received the Creative Excellence Award in recognition of his career and contributions to the art of acting and storytelling, alongside Indian director and actress Nandita Das. The ceremony was held at the Katara Opera House, and the award was presented by Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
In his speech after receiving the award, Hassan expressed his happiness with the honor, noting that this is his first visit to Qatar and that his joy was doubled by receiving this recognition. He also thanked Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and the festival management for the honor.
He paused to reflect on his 25-year artistic career, pointing out that his presence in cinema has been limited, and expressing hope that its share will be greater in the coming years. He said that acting, whether in television or cinema, remains acting at its core, describing it as one of the most enjoyable professions, and noting that an actor thinks he is giving life to characters, before discovering that they grant him life after life. He concluded his speech by greeting the audience and thanking those in attendance.