Tim Hassan receives the Creative Excellence Award in Doha and looks back at milestones of his career

The Syrian star Tim Hassan drew all eyes at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Doha Film Festival, where he received the Creative Excellence Award in recognition of his career and contributions to the art of acting and storytelling, alongside Indian director and actress Nandita Das. The ceremony was held at the Katara Opera House, and the award was presented by Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.