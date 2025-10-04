الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025

فيديو - موقف جديد لغوارديولا دعماً لغزّة وفلسطين

Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو - موقف جديد لغوارديولا دعماً لغزّة وفلسطين
A-
A+

كرة القدم

2025-10-04 | 03:44
فيديو - موقف جديد لغوارديولا دعماً لغزّة وفلسطين

جدد الإسباني مدرب مانشستر سيتي مساندته للشعب الفلسطيني

جدد الإسباني بيب غوارديولا، مدرب مانشستر سيتي، مساندته للشعب الفلسطيني، ضد الحرب الدائرة عليه في قطاع غزة، في تكرار لمواقف سابقة له ولابنته ولعائلته.
وانتشر على منصات التواصل فيديو لبيب نشرته الجالية الفلسطينية في كتالونيا، وهو يطالب بدعم "أسطول الصمود"، وقال من ضمن عدة شخصيات عامة أخرى "نشهد إبادة جماعية حقيقية، حيث مات آلاف الأطفال وقد يموت المزيد، قطاع غزة مدمر وحشود من الناس بلا مأوى بلا طعام أو ماء أو دواء".
وختم "المجتمع المدني المنظم وحده من يستطيع إنقاذ الأرواح والضغط على الحكومات للتحرك بشكل حاسم".


مقالات ذات صلة

البيت الأبيض بشأن خطة ترامب لغزة: القوة ستقوم بتدريب ودعم قوات شرطة فلسطينية في قطاع غزة
2025-09-29

البيت الأبيض بشأن خطة ترامب لغزة: القوة ستقوم بتدريب ودعم قوات شرطة فلسطينية في قطاع غزة

ماجدة الرومي تفتتح مهرجان اعياد بيروت بحفل استثنائي ورسالة للجنوب وفلسطين
2025-07-09

ماجدة الرومي تفتتح مهرجان اعياد بيروت بحفل استثنائي ورسالة للجنوب وفلسطين

فيديو - موقف جديد لغوارديولا دعماً لغزّة وفلسطين

رياضة

كرة القدم

بيب غوارديولا

مانشستر سيتي

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
فيديو - تظاهرة ضد إسرائيل أمام مركز تدريبات منتخب إيطاليا
إعلاميّة "مزيّفة" بالذكاء الاصطناعي في دوري الأبطال

اقرأ ايضا في كرة القدم

النجم السابق الى الماراثون في عمر 72 لأجل ذكرى صديقه
03:57

النجم السابق الى الماراثون في عمر 72 لأجل ذكرى صديقه

تكريما لذكرى صديقه وزميله الراحل

03:57

النجم السابق الى الماراثون في عمر 72 لأجل ذكرى صديقه

تكريما لذكرى صديقه وزميله الراحل

كريستال بالاس كرّس بدايته التاريخية
03:56

كريستال بالاس كرّس بدايته التاريخية

كرّس كريستال بالاس بدايته التاريخية لموسم 2025-2026

03:56

كريستال بالاس كرّس بدايته التاريخية

كرّس كريستال بالاس بدايته التاريخية لموسم 2025-2026

عشاء مع والدة لامين يامال يثير ضجّة واسعة
03:55

عشاء مع والدة لامين يامال يثير ضجّة واسعة

أثارت فعاليّة أعلنت عنها والدة نجم برشلونة لامين يامال جدلاً واسعا

03:55

عشاء مع والدة لامين يامال يثير ضجّة واسعة

أثارت فعاليّة أعلنت عنها والدة نجم برشلونة لامين يامال جدلاً واسعا

اخترنا لك
النجم السابق الى الماراثون في عمر 72 لأجل ذكرى صديقه
03:57
كريستال بالاس كرّس بدايته التاريخية
03:56
عشاء مع والدة لامين يامال يثير ضجّة واسعة
03:55
فيديو - ملعب أوساسونا في هتاف جماعيّ ضد اسرائيل
03:50

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025