فيديو - موقف جديد لغوارديولا دعماً لغزّة وفلسطين

Manchester City manager and football legend pep guardiola has spoken out in solidarity with Palestine, calling on people to flood the streets of barcelona tomorrow to protest against the genocide.@PepTeam @Palestina_cat pic.twitter.com/csIO6o3mnF
— Leyla hamed (@leylahamed) October 3, 2025
Manchester City manager and football legend pep guardiola has spoken out in solidarity with Palestine, calling on people to flood the streets of barcelona tomorrow to protest against the genocide.@PepTeam @Palestina_cat pic.twitter.com/csIO6o3mnF
تكريما لذكرى صديقه وزميله الراحل
كرّس كريستال بالاس بدايته التاريخية لموسم 2025-2026
أثارت فعاليّة أعلنت عنها والدة نجم برشلونة لامين يامال جدلاً واسعا