julia Boutros’ Son Celebrates Lavish Lebanon Wedding as Emotional Moments and Celebrity Surprises Steal the Spotlight

Julia Boutros drew particular attention as she posed alongside the bride during a special wedding photoshoot. Lana chose a bridal gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, while Julia also appeared in a look from the same fashion house.

One of the most emotional moments came when Julia addressed her son and his bride, expressing her happiness over welcoming Lana into the family and revealing that she had prepared a special surprise for the newlyweds.

The celebration also featured performances by Haifa Wehbe and Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad. Saad shared a humorous exchange with Julia on stage, while Haifa experienced an unexpected fall during her performance. She quickly recovered and joked with the guests, saying she had “fallen into safe hands.”