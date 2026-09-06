Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Third Child in Paris

The baby, born in August 2026, is Portman’s first child with her current partner, Tanguy Destable.

The newborn joins Portman’s two children from her previous marriage to director and choreographer Benjamin Millepied: 15-year-old Aleph and 9-year-old Amalia.

Portman had announced her third pregnancy earlier this year, describing the experience as deeply meaningful and expressing her gratitude and excitement about expanding her family.

She also revealed that this pregnancy felt different from her previous ones, saying that age and experience had given her a greater sense of calm, self-awareness and appreciation for the process.

During her pregnancy, Portman remained active through swimming and Gyrotonic exercises while spending more time with her children.

Living in Paris also gave her the opportunity to enjoy a quieter period away from work, with walks through the city’s gardens, visits to exhibitions and more time focused on family life.

With the arrival of her third child, Portman now begins a new chapter as she balances motherhood with her ongoing acting career.