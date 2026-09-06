Assala Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

In the post, Assala addressed her friends, family and audience in Damascus, stressing that the upcoming night would be much more than a traditional concert.

She wrote about returning to the city after years away, saying she hopes to relive the years she missed and “go back to the beginning” with her audience.

Assala also spoke about walking through the streets of Damascus, celebrating, singing and sharing a night filled with joy and memories with her fans.

She described the upcoming event as a special journey rather than an ordinary musical evening, saying that she has been waiting and hoping for this moment for a long time.

Ending her message on an emotional note, Assala told her audience that she misses them just as much as they miss her, a phrase that quickly drew strong reactions from fans across social media.

Her post comes as preparations continue for her upcoming concert at Al-Fayhaa Hall in Damascus on September 17, 2026.

The event, titled “The Return of Assala,” marks a highly symbolic comeback for the singer and is expected to carry a deeply personal and emotional atmosphere, given her long absence from performing in Damascus.