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Turkish Actor Serhat Kılı&ccedil; Found Dead Inside His Istanbul Home at 51 as Authorities Investigate Cause of Death
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç Found Dead Inside His Istanbul Home at 51 as Authorities Investigate Cause of Death
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Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç Found Dead Inside His Istanbul Home at 51 as Authorities Investigate Cause of Death

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-06 | 04:45
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç Found Dead Inside His Istanbul Home at 51 as Authorities Investigate Cause of Death
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Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç Found Dead Inside His Istanbul Home at 51 as Authorities Investigate Cause of Death

Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç was found dead inside his home in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district at the age of 51, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to reports, concerns were raised after friends were unable to reach the actor for several days. A female friend eventually went to his residence to check on him and entered the property after receiving no response at the door.

She reportedly found Kılıç unresponsive in the living room and immediately contacted emergency services. Medical and police teams arrived at the scene and confirmed his death.

During her statement to authorities, the woman reportedly said that the actor had been suffering from lymphoma. However, an official final cause of death has not yet been announced.

His body was transferred to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy and further examination. Kılıç had recently been linked to the seventh season of the Turkish drama “Teşkilat,” but withdrew from the production before filming his scenes due to health problems.

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