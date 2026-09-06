According to reports, concerns were raised after friends were unable to reach the actor for several days. A female friend eventually went to his residence to check on him and entered the property after receiving no response at the door.

She reportedly found Kılıç unresponsive in the living room and immediately contacted emergency services. Medical and police teams arrived at the scene and confirmed his death.

During her statement to authorities, the woman reportedly said that the actor had been suffering from lymphoma. However, an official final cause of death has not yet been announced.

His body was transferred to the forensic medicine institute for an autopsy and further examination. Kılıç had recently been linked to the seventh season of the Turkish drama “Teşkilat,” but withdrew from the production before filming his scenes due to health problems.