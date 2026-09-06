Qusai Khauli Dedicates His Murex d’Or Award to His Son Fares

After being announced as the winner for his performance in the series “Bi Khams Arwah,” Khauli addressed his son in English, explaining that Fares does not speak Arabic.

He told him, “Papa, as I promised you, this award is for you. I love you and I miss you,” drawing strong reactions from the audience.

Khauli also thanked Lebanon and the Lebanese public for their support throughout his career, expressing his appreciation for the success he has achieved through projects involving both Syrian and Lebanese talent.

The actor won the award for Best Syrian Arab Actor in a Joint Arab Drama for his role as Shams in “Bi Khams Arwah.”

In the series, Shams is a young man of unknown origins who grows up in a poor neighborhood in Lebanon before discovering shocking secrets about his real family and inheritance.

His life changes after he learns that businessman Amir Badis is his father and has left behind a fortune estimated at one billion dollars. However, Shams can only receive his share after finding his four siblings and dividing the inheritance with them.

The series stars Khauli alongside Caris Bashar, Adel Karam, Rafic Ali Ahmad, Joseph Bou Nassar, Talal El Jurdi and Junaid Zein El Din.

Although the award marked another major achievement in Khauli’s career, his emotional message to his son became one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony.