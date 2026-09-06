News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver
Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver
A-
A+

Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-06 | 06:53
Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver
Back to top
Aljadeed
Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver

Egyptian singer Bahaa Sultan has been discharged from Alamein Specialized Hospital after doctors confirmed that his condition was stable following the car accident he was involved in on the Wadi El Natrun–Alamein road.

Sultan underwent a series of medical examinations, including CT scans, to ensure that he had not suffered any serious injuries or complications as a result of the accident.

His injuries were limited to minor wounds, bruises and abrasions, and he was allowed to leave the hospital after his test results came back reassuring.

In his first appearance following the accident, Bahaa Sultan was seen inside the hospital alongside Egyptian singer Reda El Bahrawy, who visited him to check on his condition.

The photo quickly circulated across social media, reassuring Sultan’s fans and prompting numerous messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Egyptian Musicians Syndicate head Mostafa Kamel also reassured the public about Sultan’s health, revealing that he had spoken to him by phone shortly after the accident.

Kamel confirmed that the singer was doing well and had undergone all the necessary medical examinations and scans.

Meanwhile, another development brought the legal dispute surrounding the accident to an end, after Bahaa Sultan reached a settlement with the driver responsible for the crash.

Sultan’s manager, Nasser Bagato, confirmed that the two parties had reconciled and that the matter had been officially resolved after the relevant authorities initially launched legal procedures to investigate the circumstances of the accident and determine responsibility.

Bahaa Sultan had suffered several bruises and minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Following his discharge and his first public appearance after the accident, fans were reassured about his condition, while the settlement with the driver officially brought the dispute surrounding the incident to a close.

The singer is now expected to continue resting and recovering before returning to his artistic activities.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Assala Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus
06:57

Assala Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

Syrian singer Assala Nasri expressed her deep longing for her fans in Damascus ahead of her highly anticipated concert in the Syrian capital, sharing an emotional message across her official social media accounts.

06:57

Assala Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

Syrian singer Assala Nasri expressed her deep longing for her fans in Damascus ahead of her highly anticipated concert in the Syrian capital, sharing an emotional message across her official social media accounts.

Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Third Child in Paris
06:40

Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Third Child in Paris

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has welcomed her third child in Paris, becoming a mother of three, according to a source cited by PEOPLE.

06:40

Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Third Child in Paris

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has welcomed her third child in Paris, becoming a mother of three, according to a source cited by PEOPLE.

Qusai Khauli Dedicates His Murex d’Or Award to His Son Fares
06:39

Qusai Khauli Dedicates His Murex d’Or Award to His Son Fares

Syrian actor Qusai Khauli turned his Murex d’Or victory into a deeply personal moment after dedicating the award to his son, Fares.

06:39

Qusai Khauli Dedicates His Murex d’Or Award to His Son Fares

Syrian actor Qusai Khauli turned his Murex d’Or victory into a deeply personal moment after dedicating the award to his son, Fares.

Recommended for you
Assala Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus
06:57
Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Third Child in Paris
06:40
Qusai Khauli Dedicates His Murex d’Or Award to His Son Fares
06:39
Syrian Culture Ministry Denies Rumors, Confirms Assala Nasri’s Damascus Concert
06:34

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026