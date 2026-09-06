Bahaa Sultan Leaves Hospital After Car Accident and Reconciles With Driver

Sultan underwent a series of medical examinations, including CT scans, to ensure that he had not suffered any serious injuries or complications as a result of the accident.

His injuries were limited to minor wounds, bruises and abrasions, and he was allowed to leave the hospital after his test results came back reassuring.

In his first appearance following the accident, Bahaa Sultan was seen inside the hospital alongside Egyptian singer Reda El Bahrawy, who visited him to check on his condition.

The photo quickly circulated across social media, reassuring Sultan’s fans and prompting numerous messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Egyptian Musicians Syndicate head Mostafa Kamel also reassured the public about Sultan’s health, revealing that he had spoken to him by phone shortly after the accident.

Kamel confirmed that the singer was doing well and had undergone all the necessary medical examinations and scans.

Meanwhile, another development brought the legal dispute surrounding the accident to an end, after Bahaa Sultan reached a settlement with the driver responsible for the crash.

Sultan’s manager, Nasser Bagato, confirmed that the two parties had reconciled and that the matter had been officially resolved after the relevant authorities initially launched legal procedures to investigate the circumstances of the accident and determine responsibility.

Bahaa Sultan had suffered several bruises and minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Following his discharge and his first public appearance after the accident, fans were reassured about his condition, while the settlement with the driver officially brought the dispute surrounding the incident to a close.

The singer is now expected to continue resting and recovering before returning to his artistic activities.