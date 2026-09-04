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Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans
Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans
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Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-04 | 03:22
Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans
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Haifa Wehbe Returns to Carthage with a Massive Concert Attended by 13,000 Fans

Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe made a highly anticipated return to the historic Carthage Amphitheatre in Tunisia after an eight-year absence, performing on Thursday evening before a crowd of more than 13,000 people as part of the “Carthage Off 2026” events.

The venue was packed with fans hours before the concert began, and the audience welcomed Haifa with loud cheers and applause as soon as she stepped onto the stage. Addressing the crowd, she said: “The sweetest embrace is the embrace of Carthage.”

During the concert, Haifa performed a selection of her most popular old and new songs, including “Nouga,” “Badna Nrou’,” and “Ya Hayat Albi,” while thousands of fans sang along throughout the night.

For the occasion, Haifa wore a striking gold gown designed by Lebanese fashion designer Rami Kadi, featuring shimmering embellishments and metallic fringes. She completed the look with diamond jewelry.

The concert marked a major comeback for Haifa Wehbe at Carthage after years away from the iconic venue. Videos and photos from the performance quickly spread across social media, highlighting the large turnout and the enthusiastic interaction between the singer and her audience.

The event was held as part of the “Carthage Off 2026” program following the conclusion of the 60th edition of the Carthage International Festival. Haifa left the historic venue amid cheers from fans who gathered around her and called for her return.

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