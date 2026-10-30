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Nesreen Tafesh reveals the reasons for her divorce from Ahmed Gohar and sets her conditions for remarrying
Nesreen Tafesh reveals the reasons for her divorce from Ahmed Gohar and sets her conditions for remarrying
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Nesreen Tafesh reveals the reasons for her divorce from Ahmed Gohar and sets her conditions for remarrying

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-30 | 10:16
Nesreen Tafesh reveals the reasons for her divorce from Ahmed Gohar and sets her conditions for remarrying
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Nesreen Tafesh reveals the reasons for her divorce from Ahmed Gohar and sets her conditions for remarrying

Syrian artist Nesreen Tafesh revealed her stance on getting into a relationship again, about four months after her separation from Egyptian businessman Ahmed Gohar, speaking candidly about her past marital experiences and the reasons that led to the end of her last marriage, alongside the conditions she considers essential for the success of any romantic relationship.

Syrian artist Nesreen Tafesh revealed her stance on getting into a relationship again, about four months after her separation from Egyptian businessman Ahmed Gohar, speaking candidly about her past marital experiences and the reasons that led to the end of her last marriage, alongside the conditions she considers essential for the success of any romantic relationship.

During her appearance as a guest on the "FACE TO FACE" program with media figure Charbel Ragy, Nesreen emphasized that she does not regret any of her previous marriages, considering every experience she went through to be a part of her life. She clarified that she does not close the door to the idea of marrying again, provided she finds the right person with whom she feels understanding, stability, and the desire to complete her life alongside him.

Tafesh stressed that a successful marriage is not based merely on commitment, but requires understanding and psychological and moral support between the partners, as well as the ability to share the details of daily life without entering into constant conflicts or attempts to impose opinions and control the other party.

The Syrian artist touched upon the advantages of single life, stressing that personal freedom and independence are things that cannot be dispensed with even within a marital relationship, whether on a personal or professional level. She considered that respecting each other's space and privacy contributes to building a healthy and balanced relationship, away from restrictions that over time can turn into a source of conflict.

In the context of her remarks, Nesreen explained that staying married for many years does not necessarily mean success, as a couple may live in a state of unhappiness away from the eyes of others. From this perspective, she believes that divorce can be a better option than continuing in a relationship that lacks psychological comfort and understanding, especially when conflicts become a core part of daily life.

Regarding the reasons that led to her separation from Ahmed Gohar late last June, Tafesh revealed that the decision came as a result of differing viewpoints and a lack of compatibility in certain details of shared life, making it difficult to continue the relationship.

She pointed out that jealousy and a lack of understanding regarding the nature of an artist's work can pose an obstacle to the success of certain marital relationships, without limiting the reasons for her separation to these factors alone.

At the end of her remarks, she emphasized that separation does not necessarily mean the end of respect between the two parties, but may sometimes be the most appropriate decision to maintain affection and mutual appreciation, rather than continuing in a relationship that could turn into a series of disagreements and conflicts.

 
 

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