After Years of Absence, Fadel Chaker Nears His First Live Concert Comeback

The artist’s return has sparked wide anticipation, as questions remain about the location of the first concert that will mark his comeback to the Arab music scene after a long absence.

Recent reports suggest that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is currently the leading candidate to host Fadel Chaker’s first concert, with a major public performance expected in October, as part of a wider Saudi tour that may include several cities.

Meanwhile, Damascus has also emerged as a possible destination after Syrian Artists Syndicate President Mazen Al-Nator revealed that he had contacted Fadel Chaker and invited him to perform in Syria. However, no official date for a Syrian concert has been announced yet.

The singer’s return may not be limited to one performance, as sources close to him have revealed that he has received offers to hold concerts in several Arab countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Tunisia, and Oman.

Fadel Chaker’s expected comeback marks a major moment for his fans, who have been waiting for his return to the stage and the revival of his presence in the Arab music scene after years of absence.