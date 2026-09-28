His long hair stole the spotlight.. A rare appearance by Myriam Fares' son sparks audience interaction

Myriam Fares published through the stories feature a picture of her son Dave in which he appeared from behind, wearing blue sportswear, while his soft curly hair style caught attention after his mother styled it into a braid.

Myriam chose, as usual, not to show her child's features, as she has adopted for years the method of preserving the privacy of her two sons Jayden and Dave, by photographing them from angles that do not clearly reveal their faces.

Myriam had explained in previous statements that the decision not to show the face of her eldest son Jayden is linked to his personal desire, especially as he grows older and wants to live his life normally away from the spotlight, which she is also keen to apply with her younger child.

Followers interacted with the picture, commenting on the resemblance between the two children and their mother, especially regarding the wavy hair which is one of the most prominent features of Myriam Fares' look.

This family snapshot comes as Myriam continues her artistic activity, as she continues to release her singing works and perform concerts, after launching the song "Ma Bitarafni" during the past period, in addition to participating in a number of concerts outside Lebanon.